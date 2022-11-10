Insurance executive recognized as global LGBT+ leader

James Bond, senior vice president and chief legal and governance officer at Wawanesa has been recognized as a Top 100 LGBT+ Executive. The award is part of the global list of Outstanding LGBT+ Executive Role Models supported by Yahoo Finance.

“I don’t know of any other leaders across the industry at the senior vice president level or above that are out members of the [2SLGBTQ+] community. If I’m the only one at this level, I’m happy to be that person, and I think my presence says something positive about the industry generally,” Bond told Canadian Underwriter during Pride Month.

James has been involved in 2SLGBTQ+ and other diversity, equity and inclusion organizations throughout his career. He is executive sponsor of Wawanesa’s first 2SLGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group.

“It’s incumbent upon organizations to allow for those conversations to happen in a safe way where people can get together, can ask questions knowing that they’re coming from a good place, and that they’re intended to provide further learning,” Bond previously told CU.

Bond is the incoming chair of the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Regulation Standing Committee, where he is leading a call to include the LGBTQ+ community as a recognized group for diversity disclosures by Canadian companies. He is also a mentor to LGBTQ+ law students through the Canadian Bar Association, where he previously served as a director.

“We are very proud of James being recognized by this award,” said Lisa Osachoff, Wawanesa’s SVP and chief people and culture officer in a press release.

“He is always an active leader to support our Pride ERG and any community events. I know that personally James takes a great deal of accountability being an out senior leader, he wants to help those coming beside and behind him to see what’s possible.”

Photo courtesy of Wawanesa Insurance