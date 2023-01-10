New leadership team at Arch Insurance Canada

Jean-Pierre (J.P.) Galipeault is now president of Arch Insurance Canada.

Galipeault will also be keeping his title of chief regional executive. He joined Arch’s Warranty and Lender Solutions group in 2013, when he held the role of vice president of specialty consumer programs. He then assumed the role of chief regional executive in 2019.

Galipeault has a bachelor’s degree in international development and globalization, economics, at the University of Ottawa, as well as his Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

Before joining Arch, Galipeault was an account executive with Insurance Insight.

Arch Insurance Canada has also expanded its leadership team. John Moller has been promoted to chief underwriting officer. Emily Crewe has been promoted to chief operating officer and will be keeping her existing title as chief financial officer, which she has held since 2019. Both will report to Galipeault.