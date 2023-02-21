Swiss Re’s new Canadian president and CEO

Jolee Crosby has been appointed president and CEO of Swiss Re Canada & English Caribbean and will succeed Monica Ningen, who has been named CEO of U.S. P&C Reinsurance at Swiss Re. Both roles are effective July 1.

Crosby joined Swiss Re in 1998 and has 25 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry. She is currently Swiss Re’s global head of life and health underwriting and medical reimbursement.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government and a J.D. of law from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Crosby will manage Swiss Re’s P&C and L&H businesses in Canada and the English Caribbean regions and will oversee teams managing claims, underwriting and client and broker relationships.

Ningen has been Swiss Re’s Canada president and CEO for five years and joined Swiss Re 17 years ago, when GE Insurance was acquired by the company. Since then, she has held several leadership roles with the reinsurer in property underwriting, including head of property underwriting US & Canada. She has more than three decades of insurance experience.

Ningen will continue in her current role until July 1 to ensure a smooth transition for clients, Swiss Re says, and both her and Crosby’s roles are subject to regulatory approval.