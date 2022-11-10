IBC announces new president and CEO

Celyeste Power will succeed retiring Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) president and CEO Don Forgeron at the end of 2022.

Power, who takes over as president and CEO on January 1, 2023, is currently executive vice-president for strategic initiatives and advocacy at IBC. A transition plan is underway as Forgeron moves to his planned retirement.

“Celyeste brings a wealth of experience in government relations, a deep understanding of the issues affecting Canadians and the property and casualty insurance industry, and a drive and focus to find solutions that will work for all stakeholders,” Heather Masterson, chairwoman of IBC’s board and president and CEO of Travelers Canada, said in a press release.

Power has held progressively senior positions at IBC and in her current role is responsible for advancing national advocacy priorities and leading operational strategies, including planning and budget development.

Her prior roles include national corporate spokesperson; executive director, strategy and member engagement; vice-president, Western; and chief strategy officer.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead one of Canada’s preeminent industry associations. I am truly passionate about the important work IBC does on behalf of P&C insurers, bringing forward public policy solutions to some of the most urgent challenges facing our country,” said Power.

“As this industry plays a vital role in society and touches the lives of all Canadians, I am honoured to be entrusted with the role of representing the industry with governments, stakeholders and consumers.”

Before joining IBC, Power held numerous senior roles with the Government of Canada, including issues manager to the Prime Minister.

She’s passionate about mentorship, diversity and inclusion, and is a member of The Insurance Supper Club Canada — which supports the advancement of women to senior positions across the insurance industry — and recently completed a program with Women Get on Board.