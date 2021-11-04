Canadian Underwriter
Brooke Hunter elected to UNIBA Partners board

November 4, 2021   by Greg Meckbach


Canadian commercial brokerage CEO Brooke Hunter is now on the board of UNIBA Partners, a Brussels-based organization.

UNIBA, which operates in more than 130 countries, announced Hunter’s election Wednesday. UNIBA is comprised of more than 70 independent, owner-led brokers.

In 2005, Hunter founded Toronto-based HUNTERS International Insurance, of which she is currently president and CEO.

In 2014-15, Hunter served as president of the Toronto Insurance Council, an association of Ontario commercial brokerages. She is part of the fifth generation of a Toronto insurance family.

The other UNIBA board members are: Prosper Okpué director for Africa & Middle East; Sanjay Agrawal director for Asia-Pacific; Alfonso Ansotegui, director for Europe; Diego Brun, director for Latin America; Christian Hörtkorn director for Business Development & Marketing; and David Thomson, director for Financial & Legal.

From 1999 through 2004, Hunter was managing partner of Hunter Keilty Muntz & Beatty (HKMB), now known as Hub International HKMB. She has also worked at Sedgwick Group and Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT), both of which have since been acquired by Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

 

 

