CFC appoints new Canada CEO

Kate Della Mora is the new CEO of CFC Canada, a managing general agent specializing in several commercial lines of insurance, including cyber.

Della Mora’s appointment coincides with the launch of CFC’s first Canadian office. Based in Toronto, the new office is meant to bring the insurance provider closer to its broker partners, says Louise O’Shea, CFC’s group CEO.

“Kate is an exceptional business leader with a passion for business development and outstanding communication skills, which have enabled her to establish a strong network of industry relationships,” O’Shea says. “These skills will prove invaluable as she focuses on growing our Canadian business by increasing the breadth and depth of our broker relationships, building on the existing strength of our client base throughout the country.”

Della Mora joins CFC from Marsh Canada, where she was the national specialty growth leader for more than four years. Before that, she worked at Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, where she led the cyber and professional liability practice. She’s also worked at Liberty International, Berkley and Travelers.

She holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the CFC executive leadership team as we continue to grow and expand our Canadian business as well as expand our global footprint,” says Della Mora.