New president and CEO at Jones Deslauriers

Scott Irwin is now president and CEO of Jones Deslauriers, a Navacord broker partner.

He succeeds Eric Osbourne, Jones Deslauriers’ president and CEO of 15 years, who has taken on a new role at Navacord.

Jones DesLauriers is a commercial insurance and risk management firm. It represents business owners nationally, with offices in Mississauga, Toronto, Belleville, Oakville, Ottawa, Port Hope, Collingwood, and Laval, Quebec.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to take on this next chapter as president and CEO of Jones DesLauriers,” Irwin said in a press release.

Irwin has more than 16 years of insurance industry experience at Jones Deslauriers, starting as an account executive in 2008, then as managing partner in 2019. He is a graduate of The State University of New York at Oswego, from which he holds bachelor of science business management degree and is a registered Ontario broker.

Irwin will be accountable for the overall strategic vision and growth of Jones Deslauriers, including attracting and developing top talent, and maintaining and developing the corporate and sales culture while supporting the development of its people, clients, and risk management solutions.

Eric Osbourne, former Jones Deslaurier president and CEO, has stepped into a new role as chief growth officer at Navacord, where he is responsible for Navacord’s corporate strategy to expand growth and sales capabilities.

Navacord announced eight broker partnerships between July and August alone, including its first ever deal in Manitoba.

In other moves, Danny Sgro, former senior partner at Jones Deslauriers, is now chairman. Patty McNeil, former vice president of commercial lines, has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO) of Jones DesLauriers. And Michael Bastone, managing partner, has taken on the additional role of chief sales officer (CSO) at Jones DesLauriers.