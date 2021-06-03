Second CEO in 15 months for SCOR Canada

SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company is getting a new CEO, Olivier Gay (pictured) the Paris-based reinsurance announced Thursday.

The move is effective June 11. Gay succeeds Paul Christoff, whose appointment as CEO of SCOR Canada was announced in February 2020. At that time, Christoff succeeded Joseph El-Sayegh, who has since joined Quebec’s largest P&C brokerage, Lussier Dale Parizeau, as regional vice president, commercial services and practice leader in risk management.

Gay will continue to serve as chief underwriting officer for SCOR Canada and will report to John Jenkins, CEO of reinsurance operations for the Americas at SCOR, the company said June 3.

Before becoming SCOR’s Canadian CEO, Christoff had been managing director and chief financial officer of the Americas Hub for SCOR. Christoff had worked at SCOR since 2009. A University of Toronto graduate, Christoff holds a chartered professional accountant (CPA) designation.

For his part, Gay joined SCOR in 2010. A French citizen and a graduate of the French Business School of Nantes, Gay was most recently named chief underwriting officer for SCOR Canada Reinsurance. Prior to relocating, Gay worked in Singapore as deputy chief financial officer for the SCOR Asia-Pacific region. Before that, Gay worked in the Paris office for SCOR Global P&C as the head of capital management and financial analysis and as chief accounting officer.

“With more than a decade of experience at SCOR across three continents, Olivier brings a wealth of experience to this expanded role. His success and leadership since joining the team in Canada will further enhance SCOR’s position as a key player in the Canadian market,” Jenkins stated in a release.

Feature image courtesy of SCOR