What 2022 WICC gala raised from the industry for cancer research

Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade’s (WICC) 24th annual gala, along with an accompanying sold-out raffle and online auction, raised a six-figure sum for cancer research, the organization said in a press release.

All $150,000 in donated funds from the June 29 event went directly to support cancer research in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society’s grant proposal process.

“Thank you for your continued support and a toast to the amazing triumphs, challenges overcome, new traditions, memories and perspective we have all gained from the last two years,” said Laurel DiMaso, WICC gala co-chair, and vice president of business strategy for Integricon.

Since 1996, WICC and its supporters in Canada’s P&C industry, have raised more than $18.6 million in support of cancer research and education.

During the evening, WICC’s gala committee acknowledged the generosity of the sponsors and WICC’s board announced the 2021 award winners.

Gold Flame awards go to individuals or organizations donating more than $5,000 and/or making significant contributions through commitment and raising awareness. This year, Echelon Insurance, Unica Insurance and Markel Insurance were recognized for their generous donations in 2021 as part of WICC’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Northbridge Insurance won the Hall of Flame Award, which is WICC’s highest recognition for individuals or organizations donating more than $20,000 and/or making significant contributions through commitment and raising awareness. “In 2021, our 25th Anniversary year, Northbridge gave a gift of $25,000 to the cause, over and above their usual annual sponsorship, and WICC is incredibly grateful for this unprecedented show of support,” said the press release.

Canadian Underwriter‘s parent company, Newcom Media, received WICC’s Lew Dunn Memorial Award which acknowledges a volunteer or company that’s demonstrated “exceptional initiative in raising awareness and commitment in support of WICC.” Newcom’s 2021 efforts included development of a new logo design for the 2021 re-branding and support of the 25th Anniversary celebrations.