Don Forgeron to retire from Insurance Bureau of Canada

Don Forgeron will retire as president and CEO of the Insurance Bureau of Canada after a tenure of almost 30 years.

He will also retire as a member of the IBC’s board of directors.

The search for Forgeron’s successor will begin in July, and he will continue to lead the company until his successor is onboarded in late 2022.

“It has been an honour to serve as IBC’s president and CEO,” Forgeron said in a press release today. “IBC has grown to become a credible and trustworthy voice for governments, regulators and consumers who rely on insurers to provide protection to Canadians when they need it most.

“We’ve made progress on fixing broken auto insurance systems to work better for drivers. We’ve built on the momentum for a national flood insurance program to protect homeowners from the impacts of our changing climate. And IBC and its members have continued to show that a strong, competitive insurance industry is a force for good in the lives of Canadians,” he continued.

From 1999 to 2002, Forgeron served as IBC’s vice president of strategic development of investigative services. He was vice president of Atlantic from 1993 to 2008, vice president of Ontario from 2008 to 2009, and was appointed as president and CEO in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his early career, he worked for Alberta’s Department of Environment and the National Research Council in Nova Scotia.

Forgeron is a founding member and current president of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations and leads an international working group at GFIA.

He is a Cape Breton University graduate and completed management studies at the University of Toronto, Harvard, and McGill universities.

“I’m proud of what IBC and the industry have accomplished during my tenure,” Forgeron said.

“Under Don’s leadership, IBC has become an invaluable voice for important issues affecting the P&C insurance industry,” Heather Masterson, president and CEO of Travelers Canada and chair of IBC’s board of directors, said in a press release. “Over the years, Don has been integral to the expert counsel, consumer education programs and strategic initiatives that IBC offers our industry – the importance of which has never been more evident than during the unprecedented events of the past couple of years.

“We wish Don and his family all the best for his retirement and look forward to continue working with IBC on issues that make a true impact on the industry and consumers,” she continued.