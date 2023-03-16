Hub announces new practice leaders in Canada

Hub International named two new senior executives to its Canadian operations this month.

Diane Stone has been appointed as education specialty practice leader in Canada.

The appointment reflects Hub’s strategic investments in insurance, benefits and retirement, risk management, and private client needs, the commercial brokerage said in a press release.

Stone joined Hub in Mar. 2022 and has spent over 20 years in financial leadership roles in the education sector in Canada and overseas. Prior to Hub, she worked at KPMG Canada, Sage Consultancy, Pacific Academy, the American School of Dubai, and at other firms. She currently sits on the boards of two Canadian education-sector charities.

“Diane’s years of experience and wealth of knowledge in the education sector will be invaluable to HUB,” said Tina Osen, president of HUB Canada. “Diane’s appointment is testament to the future investments we are making in our Canadian specialty practices.”

Stone holds a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Simon Fraser University in B.C. She also has her Chartered Professional Accountant designation in Canada.

Hub further announced Todd Peterson as it’s private client practice leader for Canada.

Previously, Peterson was vice president, Prairies at Westland Insurance Group. Prior to that, he was a financial services executive at TD Wealth, where he developed strategies to assist high net-worth-clients.

The appointment aligns with Hub’s goal of improving service to its high-net-worth business clients, the brokerage said. Hub cited figures that show Canada ranks fifth in the world for population with individuals with over $30 million in investable assets, and that there are nearly a million individuals with assets over $1 million.

“The leadership teams of our business clients need as much protection as their organizations, and as their personal needs continue to shift, the complexity of their risk exposure grows,” said Osen. “Adding specialists such as Todd will further strengthen the foundation of our services to continue to help these clients.”