Hub’s latest P&C acquisition

Global P&C brokerage Hub International announced it has acquired the assets of 2197747 Alberta Ltd., which is partially owned by Carianne O’Connor.

The company is located in Edmonton, Alberta. O’Connor specializes in commercial insurance, including farm and personal insurance, home and auto. O’Connor will join Hub’s Prairies team.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. M&A database Pitchbook reports the company’s primary industry area is buildings and property.

Before this latest deal, Hub completed a series of employee benefits company acquisitions.

In March, the brokerage acquired Zavitz Insurance and Wealth, Inc., based in Ontario. In February, Hub acquired Mitchell Sandham Inc. and its subsidiary, which also provides commercial and personal insurance in Ontario. In December 2023, the brokerage acquired the Musgrave Group, also an employee benefits firm.

Hub says its committed to “growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.”

