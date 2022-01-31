Large Quebec brokerage rebrands itself

Lussier Dale Parizeau, Quebec’s largest brokerage, has unveiled its new corporate name.

The firm will now be known as Lussier and will carry a new brand image, the brokerage announced in a press release Monday.

“This change is consistent with the company’s desire to redefine itself and to have a renewed vision following the numerous acquisitions made over the past few years. Lussier aims to be a unifying and dynamic brand that will enhance the company’s image,” Michel Laurin, president and chief operating officer of Lussier, says in the press release.

“I am enthusiastic about the idea of seeing this new identity evolve, which inherits the strength and excellence of a century-old firm while redefining itself through its global offering,” Luc-André Lussier, president of the board of administration of Lussier, says.

This news follows several recent changes, including the appointment of Joseph El-Sayegh, vice president of commercial services and practice leader in risk management, in January of last year, as well as Lussier’s one-stop-shop M&A strategy and merge with Genius Financial Group in 2019.

Lussier has expanded to have close to 800 employees across 26 branches.

The firm — whose team consists of actuaries, brokers, specialized advisors, financial planners and lawyers — advises over 37,000 companies, 88 groups, associations and professional orders, and 120,000 individuals, and works with over 70 insurers.

Feature image by iStock.com/35007