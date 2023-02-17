Stoneridge Insurance Brokers expands its Canadian footprint

Stoneridge Insurance Brokers (SIB) has expanded its P&C business on both coasts, with its acquisition of Eisenhauer Insurance Inc. in the Maritimes and Asset Insurance Brokers in western Canada.

Plus, SIB’s CEO says the brokerage is in the process of closing two more transactions — for a total of four so far in 2023.

“We are extremely excited to have Eisenhauer and Asset as part of the SIB family,” said SIB president and CEO Ted Puccini. “These transactions demonstrate our continued focus on growing as a national broker. SIB has completed two transactions so far in 2023, with two additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days.”

Eisenhauer is a full-service brokerage founded in the Maritimes in 1980. They offer a range of insurance, including personal lines, commercial lines and life and benefits insurance. Eisenhauer is one of the largest independent brokerages in Nova Scotia. “This new beginning for Eisenhauer will provide us with greater markets access to achieve the right solutions for our customers” said Natasha Eisenhauer, the brokerage’s chief operating officer.

On the West Coast, Asset offers auto, property, commercial, contractor, farm and travel insurance. The brokerage was founded 15 years ago in Chestermere, Alta., by Greg Whiteley. He said his brokerage is excited to “expand on our expertise into many aspects of commercial insurance.”

SIB in November 2022 acquired Safeway Insurance and Financial Services Inc., which expanded its personal and commercial insurance presence in the Greater Toronto Area.

Plus, SIB acquired GTA-based Deerborne Insurance Inc. in October 2022, at which time Puccini said: “This transaction demonstrates our focus on becoming a national broker.”

