Forest fire in northern New Brunswick still burning but now considered contained

August 17, 2021   by THE CANADIAN PRESS


FREDERICTON – Fire officials in New Brunswick say a forest fire in the north of the province is now contained.

The blaze has burned about 64 hectares east of Mount Carleton Provincial Park.

The provincial forest fire report says 60 firefighters continue to work on the fire today.

There is just one other forest fire currently in the province and it is listed as being patrolled.

That fire, known as the Akroyd Lake fire, has burned a tenth of a hectare.

There is no word on the cause of either fire.

