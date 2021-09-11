Hurricane Larry has arrived at this Canadian location

Hurricane Larry reached Placentia Bay, Nfld. shortly before midnight Friday night.

Environment Canada warned southeastern Newfoundland residents Friday that high winds could topple trees, leading to downed power lines.

At 11:57 p.m. Atlantic time (12:27 a.m. local time), the center of the Category 1 hurricane was moving into Placentia Bay, Environment Canada reported. Separately, Newfoundland Power reported several outages.

The storm made landfall on the western shores of Placentia Bay on the Burin Peninsula, The Canadian Press reported, quoting the United States National Hurricane Center.

Canadian Underwriter will be updating this story with industry reaction as the situation develops.

One private weather station – Cape St. Mary’s lighthouse – reported a peak wind gust of 182 kilometres per hour.

Towns and communities near the expected storm track include Marystown [population 5,300], Placentia [population 3,500], Burin [population 2,300], Grand Bank [population 2,230], St. Lawrence [population 1,200], Lawn [population 620], Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine’s [population 350], Point May [population 230] and Lord’s Cove [population 160], among others. All population figures are from the 2016 Canadian census.

Forecasters were expecting the centre of Hurricane Larry to move northeast through Placentia Bay and make landfall roughly 100 kilometres west of St. John’s, near the Isthmus of the Avalon peninsula early Saturday morning.

Newfoundland residents could expect to see damaged signs and property damage to roofing materials, cladding, fences and exterior fixtures, Environment Canada said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Avalon Peninsula. Included in that area is the Newfoundland and Labrador capital of St. John’s, whose census metropolitan area had a population of more than 200,000 in the 2016 census. At 1:00 a.m. Newfoundland time, wind gusts of 94 kilometres per hour were reported at St. John’s International Airport.

In addition to high winds, the storm was also expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous storm surge, as forecast by the United States National Hurricane Center and Environment Canada.

Hurricane Larry had moved north from Bermuda Thursday and Friday.