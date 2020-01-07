Canadian Underwriter
Another snowstorm making its way toward Atlantic Canada

January 7, 2020   by The Canadian Press


HALIFAX – Another snowstorm is headed for Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of Nova Scotia, saying between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected on Wednesday – along with northerly gusts reaching 70 kilometres per hour.

A firefighter stands on the steps of a Westjet aircraft that skidded off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The airline confirmed Flight 248 was en route from Toronto to Halifax and had landed on Runway 14 when the jet skidded off the end of the runway with 172 passengers and seven crew members aboard. The company said there were no injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Anyone heading outside can expect reduced visibility in blowing snow throughout the day, and higher-than-normal water levels at high tide Wednesday along the Cape Breton coastline and the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

While New Brunswick is expected to escape the storm, special weather statements have been issued for eastern P.E.I. and all of Newfoundland.

In P.E.I., Kings and Queens counties can expect about 10 centimetres of snow.

As for Newfoundland, much of the province can expect another 10 to 20 centimetres of blowing snow by Thursday, with gusts at up to 80 kilometres per hour.

More than 40 centimetres of snow fell on eastern Newfoundland on Monday, leaving the streets of St. John’s choked with heavy drifts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.

