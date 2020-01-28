Canadian Underwriter
Blizzard response wraps up in Newfoundland after historic storm

January 28, 2020   by The Canadian Press


ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The Armed Forces have wrapped up their mission in Newfoundland and Labrador after dispatching to the provincial capital more than a week ago to help with recovery from a historic blizzard.

Premier Dwight Ball thanked the reservists and soldiers Tuesday for supporting residents after the Jan. 17 winter storm that dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on St. John’s in a single day.

A statement from the province’s Department of Municipal Affairs says responding personnel completed 900 tasks in the St. John’s area, mostly helping snowbound Newfoundlanders dig out of their homes.

The statement says the phase of the cleanup with the Armed Forces is over, but reminds people that municipalities are still working to widen roads and clear sidewalks.

The City of St. John’s was under a state of emergency for eight days in the wake of the storm, but that declaration was lifted Saturday morning.

Municipal Affairs says the department’s priority is safety and asks residents to check in on neighbours, especially seniors and people with disabilities.

