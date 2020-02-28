How many winter storms has Newfoundland already had this season?

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland was gripped by another winter storm Friday, its 22nd of the season.

Environment Canada issued advisories and winter storm warnings across the island this morning, mostly for blowing snow especially heavy in the morning that would reduce visibility throughout the day.

Schools across the province delayed openings this morning and parts of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed during the morning commute.

Most of the island, including the capital of St. John’s, was forecast to receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, making for hazardous road conditions.

St. John’s International Airport had received 11 centimetres shortly before noon, according to Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil.

Much of the island’s west coast of the island was under a winter storm warning, with the northern peninsula set to receive up to 55 centimetres of snow in some areas.

The western city of Corner Brook and surrounding towns were under wind warnings Friday morning, with severe and damaging gusts up to 130 kilometres expected.

It’s the latest event in a stormy winter after a blizzard last month prompted eastern Newfoundland municipalities to declare states of emergency and the province requested military assistance.

Neil said the number of storms is slightly higher than past years but not dramatically so.

It has been particularly snowy in the St. John’s metro area, Neil said. There were just nine days in January that counted no measurable snowfall, making it a challenging season.

“It’s been quite a winter thus far,” Neil said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.