New tropical storm warning for Atlantic Canada

Large waves could hit Canada’s Atlantic coast this Thursday as Hurricane Larry moves north, Environment Canada warns.

On Tuesday morning, the Category 3 hurricane was causing winds of nearly 200 kilometres per hour in the North Atlantic Ocean. At 5 a.m. Eastern time, Hurricane Larry was about 1,200 km southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 15 km/h, the United States National Hurricane Center reported.

Large ocean waves will arrive along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland Thursday, Environment Canada warns.

“These waves will be particularly large on Friday presenting a hazard to those close to the water.”

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 110 kilometres from the center of the storm while tropical-storm-force winds extend out to nearly 300 kilometres, said the NHS.

The warnings come less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, causing the entire city of New Orleans to lose power.

Dozens of deaths were reported following Hurricane Ida, the Associated Press reports.

The remains of Ida hit the U.S. northeast Sept. 1 and 2, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states, AP said.

Intense rain overwhelmed urban drainage systems. About 75 millimetres of rain fell in just an hour in New York while seven rivers in the Northeast reached their highest levels on record, AP reported.

Canada is periodically affected by North Atlantic hurricanes. In September, 2019 for example, Hurricane Dorian made landfall near Halifax with winds of nearly 150 kilometres per hour. At the time Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia, it had post-tropical storm status. The effects of Dorian included power outages affecting about 80% of the Nova Scotia population. Dorian caused more than $105 million in insured damage in Eastern Canada, making it about as expensive as Hurricane Matthew, which affected Eastern Canada in 2016.

Meanwhile, power is being slowly restored in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, AP reported Tuesday. At the time, United States President Joe Biden was touring New Jersey, where piles of damaged furniture, mattresses and other household items were stacked outside homes.

Some people died in the U.S. northeast after being trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars, or were swept away as they tried to escape.