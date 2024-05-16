Ontario municipalities seeking assistance after storm damage

CHARLTON-DACK, ONT. – The Municipality of Charlton and Dack is making an application to the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program through the provincial government to help with costs related to repairing damaged culverts and roads caused by the April 12 rainstorm.

Approximately 70 millimetres of rain (three inches) fell in a short period of time causing substantial damage in the municipality and surrounding area.

It is believed that the storm damage was worsened because there was still frost in the ground at that time, and the water had nowhere to go other than to fill waterways, damage culverts, and overflow onto roads causing washouts.

The municipality’s worst damage was experienced on Harman’s Road where a large steel culvert was swept away by the force of the water.

At council’s May 6 meeting, public works superintendent Jon Schenk gave council an estimate of $189,000 to replace that culvert.

A new 80-foot plastic culvert on Grant Road also was swept away in four sections. The four 20-feet long, four-feet wide culvert pieces are now three miles down the Englehart River, Schenk told council.

The Temiskaming Municipal Services Association has a drone which was brought into service to assist in finding the pieces, said Schenk.

“Two four-footers are at the bottom of 80-Foot Falls,” he said.

He estimates the replacement of the culvert on Grant Road will cost $90,000.

He added that there are still “lots of small culverts anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 a crossing” that have been affected.

“We’ve got pictures of every washout.”

A package of information relating to the damage is being compiled and will be used in the application for assistance.

Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing representatives have visited Charlton-Dack, as well as neighbouring Chamberlain Township, to view the storm damage.

Acting Mayor Debbie Veerman expressed gratitude toward Kirkland Lake Mayor Stacy Wight who called the ministry up to the area as KL also experienced major flooding during the storm. Wight also connected neighbouring municipalities and the ministry representatives.

“It’s wonderful that she thought of us,” said Veerman.

Staff also were commended for their response after the storm.

