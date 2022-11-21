Record-setting Ontario storm drops more than a metre of snow, strong winds  

WIARTON, Ont. – Environment Canada is warning that some parts of southwestern Ontario battered by a record-setting weekend snowstorm could see strong winds this morning and into the afternoon.

More than a metre of snow has fallen on parts of the Bruce Peninsula since a snowstorm began Thursday night.

Now, the agency says the area could see strong winds gusting up to 80 kilometres an hour, resulting in possible isolated power outages.

About 53 centimetres of snow fell in Wiarton on Sunday alone, breaking the area’s single-day snowfall record that has stood since 1982.

Environment Canada is warning that the areas around Niagara and Kingston could also see strong winds after enduring the weekend snowstorm.

Aside from the wind, the agency says the forecast looks relatively quiet over the next few days.

Feature image: A man uses a snowblower in Fort Erie, Ont., during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn