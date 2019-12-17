Canadian Underwriter
‘Temporary’ flood relief office closes after 7 months

December 17, 2019   by The Canadian Press


FREDERICTON – Seven months after spring flooding left parts of New Brunswick badly damaged, the Canadian Red Cross has closed a temporary flood relief office in Fredericton.

The organization says a total of 1,570 people registered for assistance after the floods.

A vehicle drives through the flood waters of the St. John River on the only access road to the Dominion Park community in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

It says seven households are still getting help because of ongoing problems with property damage.

Federal officials say 5,500 homes along the Saint John River flooded or were at risk of flooding when the river spilled its banks in April.

In total, about 383 square kilometres of land in the area between Fredericton and Saint John was flooded.

In August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $11.4 million in new funding to protect Fredericton and surrounding communities from future flooding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.

