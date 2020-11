by MSA Research Inc.

September 26 - September 28, 2021

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, BC

We are a place where industry leaders meet. Since 2007, we have provided a high-level, truly national insurance conference that speaks to senior executives of insurers, brokers, reinsurers and industry associations. With the help of our Senior Advisory Committee, NICC is the preeminent industry conference offering an outstanding and relevant agenda and exceptional networking opportunities year after year.

