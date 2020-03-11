by ECM speaking

July 08 - July 09, 2020

Bram & Bluma Appel Salon 789 Yonge St., 2nd Floor Toronto, ON M4W 2G8

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) and the Toronto Finance International (TFI) are delighted to co-present the 6th annual 2020 FINTECH & FINANCING CONFERENCE AND EXPO (#FFCON20) taking place July 8 & 9, 2020 in downtown Toronto.

The theme for FFCON20 is RISE, reflecting the joint efforts of two associations, NCFA and TFI, to build and increase the success and sustainability of Canada’s fintech and financial sector.

With finance and fintech touching virtually every business and entity of people’s lives, FFCON20 draws national and global participation from high-growth startups and leading industry experts across fintech sectors such as digital banking, peer to peer finance, AI, capital markets, wealth management, payments, crypto and blockchain.

The conference facilitates thought-provoking and relevant discussions, lively debates and prime networking opportunities between innovative startups, investors, financial institutions, government and major industry stakeholders, all in one place.

At its core, FFCON20: RISE is an immersive educational experience designed to:

Remove roadblocks, increase adoption and bring markets to life

Open and inclusive forum for industry and all key stakeholders

Showcase innovation and feature up-and-coming rockstars

Foster partnerships between fintech and financial institutions

Provide investment channels and networking opportunities

Connect experts and emerging talent to markets

FORMAT

50+ Speakers, 40 sessions, 1.5 days of programming

Keynotes, Expert Rounds, Interactive Sessions, Debates, Workshops, Curated investor meetings

Pitching, Demos, Awards, Prime Networking, Cocktail Receptions, Competitions and Challenges

The Big Kahuna O2O: fintech, digital assets, smart cities and 5G = Proptech

How Digital Securities will End Financial Exclusion

Transformation of Digital Banking to Open Finance: from Regulation to Reality

The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Interactive: Round Table Discussions with the CSA and IIROC Regulators

How Fintech is Eating Real Estate

Insurtech: How technology is collapsing the insurance value chain

For Leaders in 2020: “People” Lessons Learned for Growing Organizations

Technology vs Humanity: To Enhance, Enslave or Replace Us?

RegTech Spotlight: Adding Compliance to your Digitization Journey

High Growth Expansion Markets and Opportunities

Mobile AI and Me: Cashless Personalized Integrated Experiences – What could go wrong?

Financial Services Revolution: How Blockchain is Transforming Money, Markets and Banking

Leadership and Vision: Consumer-centric Technologies, Governance and Experiences

Stakeholder Capitalism: Recalibrating Purpose and Sustainability with ESG

Universal Digital Identity: Self-sovereign Avatars as the New Wealth

Fireside: How Canadian Tech Innovation is improving the Traceability of Steel in Canada

Scaling Canadian Fintech Innovation & Competitiveness in an Intangibles Economy

The Future of Digital Currencies, Securities, Exchanges and Money

Raising Capital and Funding Innovation in 2020: Best Practices and Emerging Regulation

REGISTRATION: STANDARD PASSES & EXHIBITORS

July 8: FFCON20 Full day conference + 1 Cocktail reception (Price $495)

July 8+9: FFCON20 All-access 1.5-day pass + 2 Cocktail receptions (Price $595)

July 8+9: FFCON20 All-access 1.5-day pass + 2 Cocktail receptions + VIP Ticket to an exclusive Gowling WLG Canada hosted Toronto Raptors Suite, Mar 24th game vs Lakers (Price $995)

July 8+9: Exhibitor + Basic Draft + 1 All-access pass (Price $595)

July 8+9: Exhibitor + Superior Draft + 2 All-access pass (Price $895)

July 8+9: Exhibitor + Premium Draft + 2 All-access pass (Price $1,250)

(prices exclude HST and Eventbrite platform fees)

STARTUP DEALS

* We understand that innovation and funding are difficult. We’re here to help get you funded, build knowledge and help your business grow.

July 8: FFCON20 Full day conference + 1 Cocktail reception (Price $195)

July 8+9: FFCON20 All-access 1.5-day pass + 2 Cocktail receptions (Price $295)

July 9: Startup Exhibitor + 1 All-access pass July 9 (Price $395)

Startup Deal Link: https://bit.ly/2TfNkYH

EMERGING FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES & FINANCING TOPICS

TECHNOLOGY: fintech, blockchain, digital and open banking, AI/data/ML, IoT, security tokens, digital assets, peer to peer, decentralized finance, governance, the nextgen tech you need to plan for

FUNDING: innovation, private vs public, global markets, bootstrap, small business, new funding models and hybrids

INNOVATION: national fintech strategy, regulation, exporting, culture, leadership, productivity, risk mitigation

