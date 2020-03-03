2020 ORIMS Indoor Beach Volleyball Tournament

This tournament is coed and FUN for every division and calibre. Our tournament offers you a great day, with…
There will be 2 divisions:
Competitive: This is for players with good ball control, that can volley, set and spike accurately. Over hand spikes are allowed! Complete knowledge of the rules and tactics of the game and experience with a quick paced game.
Recreational: For beginners and players with decent all around skills. Players who like to stay active and play as a team. Over hand serves are allowed. Spikes are not allowed in this division.
Tournament Highlights
