Canadian Underwriter

Event

2020 ORIMS Indoor Beach Volleyball Tournament


More Events

Print this page

by ORIMS
March 26, 2020
North Beach Indoor Volleyball Academy 74 Railside Road, Toronto, ON M3A 1A3


ORIMS is hosting a Volleyball tournament for Recreational & Competitive teams. Team up with friends and colleagues or join as an individual.

About this Event

This tournament is coed and FUN for every division and calibre. Our tournament offers you a great day, with…

  • Great prizes & fun volleyball games
  • Opportunity to network and meet new people
  • And of course, bragging rights

There will be 2 divisions:

  • Competitive
  • Recreational

Competitive: This is for players with good ball control, that can volley, set and spike accurately. Over hand spikes are allowed! Complete knowledge of the rules and tactics of the game and experience with a quick paced game.

Recreational: For beginners and players with decent all around skills. Players who like to stay active and play as a team. Over hand serves are allowed. Spikes are not allowed in this division.

Tournament Highlights

  • All games will be held at the North Beach Indoor Volleyball Academy
  • Teams consist of 6 players with a maximum of 2 subs.
  • Each team must have 2 females on at all times.
  • Timed games up to 21pts
  • 2 Divisions: Recreational & Competitive
  • Coffee & Snacks Provided
  • BBQ Lunch and beverages provided

Click here to Download the Full Volleyball Rules



Visit event's website
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2020-orims-indoor-beach-volleyball-tournament-tickets-92025632143



Print this page

Related
ICBC shows its 2010 Olympic spirit, backing new license plates
Head injuries from pro hockey a ‘hotly litigated matter’
Pokémon Go risks include distracted driving, exposure of confidential data: Northbridge
Terror threats around Sochi Games raise questions on insurance coverage