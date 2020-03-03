2020 ORIMS Indoor Beach Volleyball Tournament

This tournament is coed and FUN for every division and calibre. Our tournament offers you a great day, with…

Great prizes & fun volleyball games

Opportunity to network and meet new people

And of course, bragging rights

There will be 2 divisions:

Competitive

Recreational

Competitive: This is for players with good ball control, that can volley, set and spike accurately. Over hand spikes are allowed! Complete knowledge of the rules and tactics of the game and experience with a quick paced game.

Recreational: For beginners and players with decent all around skills. Players who like to stay active and play as a team. Over hand serves are allowed. Spikes are not allowed in this division.

Tournament Highlights

All games will be held at the North Beach Indoor Volleyball Academy

Teams consist of 6 players with a maximum of 2 subs.

Each team must have 2 females on at all times.

on at all times. Timed games up to 21pts

2 Divisions: Recreational & Competitive

Coffee & Snacks Provided

BBQ Lunch and beverages provided

Click here to Download the Full Volleyball Rules