2021 IBAO Virtual Convention

by IBAO
October 20 - October 21, 2021
1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1


Back Again Virtually, Bigger And Better

A mix between general and breakout sessions, industry and trending topics, education and entertainment, we’re once again bringing brokers, insurers and industry partners together to connect and collaborate.

$50 of every #IBAO2021 registration will support the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund — an important and impactful cause founded by both families in 2016 to create cultural understanding and a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. The organization strives to build awareness, education and connection through programs like Legacy Schools, which provides free resources for educators across the country.

