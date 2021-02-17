2021 North America Economic Outlook with RBC Deputy Chief Economist

by Property Casualty Underwriters Club

March 09 - February 09, 2021

WebEx Webinar

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for an engaging learning experience, navigating the current state of the North American economy. Dawn Desjardins, our guest economist, will discuss her outlook on Covid-19, the new American administration, Brexit, the impact of the Chinese economy on North American markets and more.

Guest Speaker: Dawn Desjardins, VP & Deputy Chief Economist

Dawn Desjardins joined the RBC Economics team in January 2006. She is a key contributor to the macroeconomic forecasts for Canada and the U.S. and is part of a team that is responsible for the interest rate forecasts for both countries. Dawn delivers economic analysis to RBC’s clients through a variety of publications and presentations. She is often interviewed by media from across North America to discuss developments in the economy and financial markets.

Prior to joining RBC, Dawn worked as a reporter for Bloomberg Financial News in Toronto covering the Canadian bond and currency markets and was the Canadian bond market strategist for a major U.S. bank for ten years. She is a graduate of the University of Toronto.

Click here for Dawn’s RBC profile

When: Tuesday March 9th, 2021 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM EST

Where: WebEx

Tickets

Cost: $10 (all proceeds will go towards Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter)

Registration: Click Here for Registration Link

Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter: We are hosting this webinar in support of Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter, who have been heavily impacted by the increased demands posed by Covid-19 and would greatly benefit from our donation.

Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter was opened in 1983 by a group of community members who saw a need for a safe place for women and children fleeing violence and abuse. The founders were pleased to name the shelter after Ernestine van Marle, a local community activist who gave them support and guidance as they began the shelter, and continues to support the shelter’s efforts in ending violence against women and children until her passing in 2006. Ernestine’s embodied all the characteristics that our shelter aspires towards energetic, community-minded, supportive, and dedicated.

We hope to see you all there!

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club

