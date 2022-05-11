2022 ORIMS PD Seminar & Spring Fling Social

by ORIMS

May 26, 2022



Over the course of an insurance risk manager’s career, they will be asked to handle an insurance program in a number of ways: maintain it, critique it, or maybe even blow it up and start from scratch.

How would you start from scratch? How do you build a better program?

Please join us on Thursday, May 26th at 3:00 pm as we workshop how to Build a Better Program. This 90-minute session will be in person, at the Toronto Hilton, and is for risk managers at all stages of the risk manager journey – new to the career, mid-career, and seasoned pros.

We have 4 brokers from 4 familiar firms that will each guide a table:

Tyler Averill of A.J. Gallagher

Meghan Callaghan of BFL

Mark Johnstone of Purves Redmond

Candice Pietras of Hub International

They will be the knowledgeable tour guides that will lead the teams through a risk assessment for the sample entities. They will coach our participants in the considerations for developing a better insurance program.

Space is limited to 10 participants per table.

The professional development workshop will be followed by our Grand Reunion Spring Fling Social and networking event! After 2 long years, we’re back in person, and we can toss video conferencing to the side for the evening. We’re video conference free, and we’re NOT on mute!

Sign up for just the PD (3 to 4:30 pm), the Spring Fling (5 to 7 pm) or BOTH! We look forward to seeing you in person after all this time!

