2023 WICC Ontario Golf Event goes BACK IN TIME to the 80s! Thursday, September 7th

September 07, 2023



Please join us going BACK IN TIME to the 80s, at our annual WICC Golf event!

Join us on September 7th, and help WICC fund cancer research, support and education at our 23rd Annual Golf Tournament at the prestigious Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham.

EVENT DATE: Thursday, September 7th, 2023.

START TIME: 7:30 AM SHOTGUN START.

LOCATION: Angus Glen Golf Club – 10080 Kennedy Road, Markham, ON L6C 1N9

GOLF TICKETS:

$525 per single golfer + HST

$2,100 per foursome + HST

BBQ Lunch Tickets: $100 per person + HST

We’re going Back In Time to the 80s so wear your best party outfit!

Or choose an 80’s look from one of your favourite 80’s movies.

For more details or to register, click HERE.

