26th Annual Starlight Insurance Gala – VIRTUAL

June 25, 2020



For over 25 years, the Insurance Industry has come together to unite our community with compassion and a commitment to help seriously ill children and their families in support of Starlight Canada. While the traditional in-person 26th Annual Starlight Insurance Gala would have taken place this past April, COVID-19 had other plans in store.

Even under unprecedented circumstances, the 2020 Insurance Gala Committee refuses to let any obstacle stand in their way of helping the children who need us now more than ever.

The Insurance Gala Committee is honoured to announce history in the making by launching the first-ever Virtual Starlight Insurance Gala on Thursday, June 25th. This “Superhero” themed event will be hosted virtually by Canadian television personality, Anwar Knight, with heartwarming guest appearances from Starlight families, messages of hope from sponsors and partners, and so much more.

Thank you deeply to the Insurance Industry for stepping up as superheroes and fighting alongside seriously ill children and their families. We can’t wait to see you on Thursday, June 25th! To learn more, visit starlightinsurancegala.org.

