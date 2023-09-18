26th Annual WICC Ontario Learning Breakfast for Cancer – November 8th, 2023

by WICC Ontario

November 08, 2023



It’s back-to-school time. And you know what that means. It’s time to book your table and secure your sponsorship for WICC Ontario’s Annual Learning Breakfast, which will take place at the Fairmont Royal York on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023.

This year marks our 26th breakfast, and it promises to be our biggest one yet! We’re excited to announce our first speaker for our 26th Annual Learning Breakfast.

Bobbi Jo Beitz will share her personal story from receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis to becoming a cancer thriver. She’ll talk about her journey and how the Canadian Cancer Society played a critical role in helping her navigate her treatment and recovery.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased individually HERE for $84 (plus HST) or in tables of 10 for $840 (plus HST). Purchase below.

Sponsorship opportunities

Our Learning Breakfast is an ideal way to reach hundreds of insurance professionals and show your organization’s support of WICC. We have a range of sponsorship opportunities available. Learn more below.

Volunteers

We’re looking for volunteers to help at the breakfast. Please email info@wicc.ca if you’re interested in being part of hosting this special event.

What better way to start the day than learning the importance of coming together as an industry to raise money for an important cause? Thank you for your support of WICC.

We look forward to seeing you on November 8th!

