by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

October 05, 2023



The 50th Annual Engineering Insurance Conference will be held on October 5, 2023 at Vantage Venues in Toronto. For the past half-century, the conference has brought together a wide variety of insurance professionals and thought leaders from all aspects of the industry. The theme of topics at this year’s conference is:

Power and Energy in Canada: Past, Present, and Future.

50th Annual Engineering Insurance Conference

When: Thursday October 5th, 2023

Location: 150 King St W, Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

Time: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Special ‘thank you’ to this year’s sponsors:

History of the Conference

The first Engineering Insurance Conference (“EIC”) was held in Toronto in 1973. The idea for the conference originated with Eric Monks, President of The Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company of Canada and Mervyn Venn, Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Royal Insurance Company, with input from Les Naylor of BI&I and Norman Scothorne of Royal Insurance. It was felt that a forum was required for the companies writing Boiler and Machinery business to share their expertise, knowledge and experience in engineering issues. The first EIC was chaired by Eric Monks and was attended by approximately forty attendees. In 2023, the EIC will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

