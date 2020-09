by ACFE GTA Chapter

September 21 - September 24, 2020

Virtual live

16 CPE Credits

Topics Include:

Sept 21: Ethics: Making Ethical Decisions in Time of Uncertainty

Sept 22: The Social Risk & How Hackers Attack Your Staff & Firm

Sept 23: Security Your Data in the Digital Age

Sept 24: Detecting Deception in Everyday Communications

