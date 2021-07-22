by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

November 09, 2021

Zoom

We are excited to present our “Adorable Chocolat” Tasting Event! Like a wine sommelier, you will learn the following attributes of different types of chocolate:

How does the chocolate look? Does it have blemishes? White spots? Is it shiny or matte? What color does it have? How does the chocolate feel? Is it rough? Smooth? What does the chocolate sound like when you bite into it? Is it a nice sharp sound or does the chocolate melt rather than snap? How does the chocolate smell? Chocolate can have up to 400 different aromas. Which ones can you detect?

ADORABLE Chocolat of Shédiac, NB opened in 2010. They serve delicious, homemade delicacies to people from all over the Atlantic provinces. Their chocolatier, Frédéric Desclos, learned to make chocolate the traditional way in France where he grew up. Prior to the event a package will be delivered directly to your home. It will contain:

A box of SIX chocolates personally chosen by chocolatier Frédéric Desclos

A specialty package

We’ll also add a bit of Christmas; be ready to receive a box filled with surprises

Gold Sponsor

Cox & Palmer

Silver Sponsor

Crawford & Company

Bronze Sponsor

Portage Mutual Insurance

