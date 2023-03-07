Advanced Investigating/Statement Taking- Webinar

by The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick

March 23, 2023



Advanced Investigating/Statement Taking

Investigative Interviewing and Statement Taking (2.0 hours)

Wonder what are the stages of an Advanced investigative interview or statement taking? Would you like to learn how to properly prepare and what approach should be taken in conducting it?

Are you a telephone adjuster, field adjuster, examiner, or a claim Manager? This Webinar is for you! In this session, you will learn how to further improve your Interviewing/investigating and statement-taking skills!

“Checklists and templates are useful tools but Interviewing and Statement Taking is a skill that requires practice”.

K. Eaton

Webinar Agenda:

1- Role of the Adjuster

2- Why take statements

3- Types of interviews

4- Interviews vs interrogation

5- Essential skills of an effective interviewer

6- Steps of planning an interview

7- Interview Location

8- Nine important keys to establishing rapport

9- Five steps of listening

10- Six components to the cognitive interview technique

11- Introduction stage

12- Open-ended and close-ended questions

13- Question stage

14- Drawing our complete response

15- Clarifying questions

16- Direct question

17- Guidelines to direct questions

18- Follow up questions

19- Seven key elements to becoming an effective listener

20- Obstacles to effective listening

21- Four areas a good interviewer must be familiar with

22- Conclusion

Learning Objective: Review Interviewing and Statement Taking skills.

About the Presenter:

Walter Tingley, CIP

National Sales Executive

Crawford & Company ( Canada) Inc.

44 years of claims experience. Telephone Adjuster, Bodily Injury Adjuster, Auto Appraiser, Property Appraiser, Surety Bond Adjuster, Commercial Property and Casualty Adjuster (Builders Risk (COC), Wrap up Liability, General Liability, Products Liability, Environmental, Cargo, Professional Liability, Transportation, Business Interruption), Catastrophe Adjuster, Catastrophe Manager, Branch Manager, Regional Claims Manager (national insurer).

– IINS, Past Board member (10 years) and President.

– Current, National Sales Executive, Crawford and Company.

– Current, CIAA executive / member

– Current, Chair of Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities Group Insurance Committee.

– Current, Municipal Councillor for District 7, Lantz – Milford in the Municipality of East Hants, NS.

– Current, Private Pilot.

Presentation: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Atlantic Time

Registration Deadline: April 11, 2023

Please register with your local Insurance Institute: IINB, IINS, IIPE, IINL, IISK.

Questions? Contact

Christine Doucet

Education Coordinator

E: cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

Office: 506-386-5896

