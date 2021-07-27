After the Flood: Environmental and Industrial Hygiene Claim Investigations

This presentation will provide insurance claims professionals the background and understanding for adjusting a wide spectrum of water losses, with a focus on understanding risk and liability pitfalls from an environmental and industrial hygiene perspective. With water losses impacting any type of building (commercial, industrial, residential), cargo, contents, automobiles, etc., it can be challenging for adjusters to approach these claims with a clear understanding of potential future liability and claims complications given the significant variability between claims. The course will cover basic knowledge about water losses primarily involving buildings and contents, the nature of water damage and associated contaminants, assessment and remediation considerations and goals, and finally risk and liability management considerations. The course will close with some real-life examples of water claims, in general terms
Kirsten works out of Envista’s Toronto office as Envista’s Canadian Technical Lead, Environmental and Industrial Hygiene Group. She has 9 years of experience in the environmental, health and safety sector, with 8 focused in the insurance and legal environment. A licensed Chemical Engineer, Kirsten is also a Certified Industrial Hygienist. These two complementary areas of expertise give her a tremendous ability to provide both scientifically valid and very practical findings in complex and challenging cases involving fire residue, mould, asbestos, lead, and other chemical and biological contaminants.
As a partner in the firm, John Eggum concentrates his practice on insurance coverage disputes and commercial litigation. He is regularly retained in a wide range of insurance coverage matters relating to property and casualty commercial lines disputes. Insurance company clients turn to John for his innovative and effective handling of issues including property coverage litigation (fire, wind, hail, collapse, etc.), inland marine matters, and liability coverage litigation such as mass tort, products claims, cyber/technology liability and professional liability claims. He also represents both private and public companies, including financial institutions, in commercial disputes around the country. John is frequently retained by insurers, banks and other creditors to provide representation in insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings. Following law school, John served as law clerk to the Hon. Bruce A. Markell in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada.