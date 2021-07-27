After the Flood: Environmental and Industrial Hygiene Claim Investigations

Summary

This presentation will provide insurance claims professionals the background and understanding for adjusting a wide spectrum of water losses, with a focus on understanding risk and liability pitfalls from an environmental and industrial hygiene perspective. With water losses impacting any type of building (commercial, industrial, residential), cargo, contents, automobiles, etc., it can be challenging for adjusters to approach these claims with a clear understanding of potential future liability and claims complications given the significant variability between claims. The course will cover basic knowledge about water losses primarily involving buildings and contents, the nature of water damage and associated contaminants, assessment and remediation considerations and goals, and finally risk and liability management considerations. The course will close with some real-life examples of water claims, in general terms