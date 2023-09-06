by A.M. Best Company

AM Best will host an insurance market briefing on the state of Canada’s insurance industry at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

During the complimentary half-day event, AM Best senior analysts will deliver market insights and present overviews of Canada’s main insurance sectors, including discussion of emerging trends and updates around the IFRS 17 accounting updates.

To register for AM Best’s Canada Insurance Market Briefing – Toronto, please go to AM Best’s Canada Insurance Market Briefing – Toronto.

Sessions during the event include:

AM Best’s Canadian Market Outlooks: 2023 has proven to be another challenging year with wildfires and flooding pushing catastrophe-related claims costs higher. AM Best analysts will provide an economic overview, as well as analysis of the performance of Canadian property/casualty and life/annuity lines of business with outlooks for the coming year.

Implications of IFRS 17: Gord Dowhan, CFO & SVP, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Rosemarie Mirabella, director, AM Best, and Ron Stokes, managing partner, EY, will discuss the market’s shift toward the IFRS 17 accounting standards and what that means for insurers.

Recent Developments in Delegated Underwriting: AM Best Senior Director Greg Williams will lead a discussion on the Best’s Performance Assessment for delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs), which launched in early 2022. DUAEs such as managing general agents have become an important part of the insurance value chain, with premiums having doubled globally over the last decade.

Canada 2023 Hot Topics Panel Discussion: Matthew Mann, vice president, AJ Gallagher; Steve Masnyk, executive director, Canadian Association of Managing General Agents; and Janet Weldon, assistant vice president, Data Strategy & Enablement, Sun Life; will join a panel discussion moderated by AM Best Senior Director Sridhar Manyem on emerging trends in artificial intelligence technology, cyber and industry innovation efforts.

The event begins at 8 a.m. EDT with a continental breakfast and registration, followed by the start of the sessions at 9 a.m. The event will conclude with a networking lunch for attendees to connect with AM Best and other industry professionals. To view the agenda and register, please visit the event website.

