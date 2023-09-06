AM Best will host an insurance market briefing on the state of Canada’s insurance industry at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
During the complimentary half-day event, AM Best senior analysts will deliver market insights and present overviews of Canada’s main insurance sectors, including discussion of emerging trends and updates around the IFRS 17 accounting updates.
To register for AM Best’s Canada Insurance Market Briefing – Toronto, please go to AM Best’s Canada Insurance Market Briefing – Toronto.
Sessions during the event include:
The event begins at 8 a.m. EDT with a continental breakfast and registration, followed by the start of the sessions at 9 a.m. The event will conclude with a networking lunch for attendees to connect with AM Best and other industry professionals. To view the agenda and register, please visit the event website.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.