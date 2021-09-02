Amplify: Free Virtual BrokerTech Conference

by Tanya Coburn

September 14, 2021

https://www.trufla.com/amplify/

Trufla Presents their third Amplify Virtual Conference aimed at elevating the broker channel through thought leadership from various areas of the industry including digital innovation, data and insights, CEO perspective and more.

Our Mini Sessions, held over one day, will be a mix of speakers and panels aimed at highlighting the most pressing issues facing brokers today, and how technology can solve these problems in order to help brokers grow.

With over 500 attendees from across the country, Amplify is becoming one of the foremost free digital resources dedicated to elevating the distribution network.

