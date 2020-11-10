Canadian Underwriter

Event

Amplify Sessions – Free BrokerTech Digital Conference brought to you by Trufla

by Trufla
January 19 - January 20, 2021
Online


The only BrokerTech digital conference
aimed at elevating the broker channel through technology.

The Amplify Sessions is a bi-annual brokertech conference dedicated to promoting the distribution channel through technology, optimization, marketing, and thought leadership. We address the most pressing issues facing insurance agencies and brokerages today, bringing you the top resources and subject matter specialists to keep you and your organization on the path to growth and transformation.

The Sessions are held over two days, and is a mix of presentations, panels, and workshops, on a myriad of topics including branding and marketing, operations optimization using digital, lead generation, sales, new emerging lines of insurance, COVID resources best practices, and more.

Speakers include:

  • Manjit Minhas, Dragons’ Den
  • Ryan Holt, number one marketing podcaster in Canada
  • Nick Roper, President of Roper Valuation
  • Matthew Grant, Instech London
  • Dave Lechasseur, Co-founder and CTO of CROO Insurance
  • Pete Tessier, The Insurance Podcast
  • Jenn Devlin, Sauce Recruitment

With over 300 attendees from across the country, Amplify is becoming one of the foremost free digital resources dedicated to elevating the distribution network.

Learn more here



Visit event's website
https://www.bigmarker.com/series/amplify-brokers-2021/series_summit



