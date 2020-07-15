APOLLO and Berkley Canada to host Tech E&O Webinar July 21

July 21, 2020

TORONTO, ON, July 14, 2020 — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO”) Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, and Berkley Canada, are partnering to host a free educational webinar for brokers on the topic of Tech E&O. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 21, and offers one hour of CE accreditation for BC, Alberta, and Ontario.

Berkley Canada has offered their Tech E&O package product on the Exchange since November 2019, but has recently relaunched it with additional features and capabilities. The package product covers technology companies with revenues up to $2M, and provides up to $2M in Professional Liability, $5M in General Liability, and it can also include Contents, Cyber, and Business Interruption add ons. In addition, consumers have the option to pay for the policy in 12 equal monthly payments.

“Knowledge sharing with the broker community is extremely important to us, especially with emerging markets such as technology companies,” said Alexandra Spence, Berkley Canada’s Director of Marketing. “Berkley Canada believes in empowering the broker channel and customer. Offering our technology package product through APOLLO increases our distribution capabilities and makes it available online and in real time — in line with how these clients are used to doing business.

The webinar comes on the heels of several modifications made to the product since its launch, including improved limit options for Cyber, Non-owned Auto, and Property Floater. The session will focus on Berkley Canada’s technology claims experience and highlight key wording advantages regarding claims related to software intellectual property infringement.

“Berkley Canada understands the value of collecting digital application data, and then modifying their digital product based on that data,” said Margo Lyons, APOLLO’s Head of Broker Distribution. “The result is a better, more streamlined product, and their dedication to going above and beyond by educating brokers on the Tech E&O space makes them an ideal partner for us.”

The webinar will be hosted by Lyons and Berkley Canada’s Justin Sheldon, Mid-Market Technology Manager. Sheldon is a sought-after instructor, teaching C13: Insurance Against Liability at the Insurance Institute of Canada.

Attendees can register here for the July 21 webinar.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About Berkley Canada

Founded in 1967, Berkley is one of the top commercial lines property and casualty insurance providers in North America. They are a local commercial insurance company that uses local underwriters. The company is committed to making a difference to their brokers and the customer.

The company operates based on three key principles – being responsive, creative, and secure. It offers three main lines of insurance products – commercial insurance, specialty insurance, and travel insurance for residents in Canada. For more information, visit: http://www.berkleycanada.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.

