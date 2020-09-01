Canadian Underwriter

Event

APOLLO & P&C Learning | CE Accredited Professional Liability Webinar

Print this page

by APOLLO Exchange
August 25, 2020
Online


Professional Liability insurance is needed by a wide range of businesses from insurance brokers and lawyers to consultants and engineers. Learn how to discuss this valuable insurance coverage with these clients and win more business.

This course provides an overview of the key clauses and conditions of standard Professional Liability policies including Errors & Omissions and Medical Malpractice.

Accredited for 1 Technical CE Credit Hour by BC, AB, SK, MB, RIBO.

Register for free here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ztvE9-U8RcCPaxdK0ceLeg



Visit event's website
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ztvE9-U8RcCPaxdK0ceLeg



Print this page

Related