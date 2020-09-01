APOLLO & P&C Learning | CE Accredited Professional Liability Webinar

by APOLLO Exchange

Online

Professional Liability insurance is needed by a wide range of businesses from insurance brokers and lawyers to consultants and engineers. Learn how to discuss this valuable insurance coverage with these clients and win more business.

This course provides an overview of the key clauses and conditions of standard Professional Liability policies including Errors & Omissions and Medical Malpractice.

Accredited for 1 Technical CE Credit Hour by BC, AB, SK, MB, RIBO.

Register for free here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ztvE9-U8RcCPaxdK0ceLeg

