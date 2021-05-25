Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 03, 2021

LIVE ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 3rd as they host a discussion on: Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Please join us for a seminar on pedestrian and cyclist motor vehicle investigations. Hosted by Dr. Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Regional Director — Western Canada, and Mark Paquette, B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng., Regional Director — Ottawa, this session will focus on what to look for when handling motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists, as well as some of the biomechanical insights that can be integrated into traditional reconstructions of these incidents. Dr. Chad Gooyers will also provide an overview of the biomechanical techniques that can be used to establish whether proper helmet use would have prevented or mitigated the severity of head injuries sustained by unhelmeted cyclists.

WEBINAR

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Date:

Thursday, June 3rd, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Chad Gooyers B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.

Regional Director—Western Canada & Senior Associate

30 Forensic Engineering

Dr. Chad Gooyers is the Regional Director for Western Canada at 30 Forensic Engineering, specializing in the biomechanical assessment of injury causation. He has been published in top biomechanics journals and holds academic appointments at leading Canadian Universities. Dr. Gooyers consults with legal and insurance clients across Canada and the United States; he has been qualified in the Ontario Superior of Justice to give Expert Evidence in biomechanics, injury mechanisms, occupant motion and seatbelt and airbag use/effectiveness.

Mark Paquette B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng.

Regional Director—Ottawa & Senior Associate, Collision Reconstruction

30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Mark Paquette specializes in collision reconstruction and vehicle failure investigation. Prior to becoming a Forensic Engineer in 2008, Mark spent eight years in automotive product engineering, including new model development and testing in Canada and in the United States. He has undertaken vehicle testing of automobiles, snowmobiles, streetcars and other heavy vehicles to better understand and quantify their capabilities. In addition to collision reconstruction, Mark has utilized his automotive background to investigate allegations of vehicle mechanical defects and their potential role in the cause of collisions. Mark has been qualified as an Expert Witness in Ontario Superior Court, Ontario Court of Justice and Provincial Offences Court, and is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO), the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) and the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC).

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series

at a Glance & Registration

Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST

Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo

Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST

Vehicle Data Forensics

Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments

Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges

If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

