Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.
Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 3rd as they host a discussion on: Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.
Please join us for a seminar on pedestrian and cyclist motor vehicle investigations. Hosted by Dr. Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Regional Director — Western Canada, and Mark Paquette, B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng., Regional Director — Ottawa, this session will focus on what to look for when handling motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists, as well as some of the biomechanical insights that can be integrated into traditional reconstructions of these incidents. Dr. Chad Gooyers will also provide an overview of the biomechanical techniques that can be used to establish whether proper helmet use would have prevented or mitigated the severity of head injuries sustained by unhelmeted cyclists.
Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions
Thursday, June 3rd, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST
SPEAKERS
Dr. Chad Gooyers is the Regional Director for Western Canada at 30 Forensic Engineering, specializing in the biomechanical assessment of injury causation. He has been published in top biomechanics journals and holds academic appointments at leading Canadian Universities. Dr. Gooyers consults with legal and insurance clients across Canada and the United States; he has been qualified in the Ontario Superior of Justice to give Expert Evidence in biomechanics, injury mechanisms, occupant motion and seatbelt and airbag use/effectiveness.
Mr. Mark Paquette specializes in collision reconstruction and vehicle failure investigation. Prior to becoming a Forensic Engineer in 2008, Mark spent eight years in automotive product engineering, including new model development and testing in Canada and in the United States. He has undertaken vehicle testing of automobiles, snowmobiles, streetcars and other heavy vehicles to better understand and quantify their capabilities. In addition to collision reconstruction, Mark has utilized his automotive background to investigate allegations of vehicle mechanical defects and their potential role in the cause of collisions. Mark has been qualified as an Expert Witness in Ontario Superior Court, Ontario Court of Justice and Provincial Offences Court, and is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO), the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) and the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC).
