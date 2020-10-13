Assessments of Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Collisions – WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with our Fall/Winter curriculum.
Join industry leading experts on Thursday, November 26th as they lead a discussion on Assessments of Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Collisions. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.
Please join us for a seminar on snowmobile and ATV collision investigations. This seminar will focus on what to look for when handling matters involving snowmobile and ATV collisions, as well as some of the challenges that may arise during engineering and biomechanical assessments of these incidents. Mark Paquette, P.Eng., will discuss the collision reconstruction considerations unique to these incidents. Dr. Chad Gooyers will provide an overview of the biomechanical techniques that establish rider motion, injury causation and helmet effectiveness.
WEBINAR
Assessments of Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Collisions
Date:
Thursday, November 26th, 2020
Time:
1:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST
SPEAKERS
Mark Paquette B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng.
Senior Associate
Collision Reconstruction
mpaquette@30fe.com
Dr. Chad Gooyers B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.
Regional Director—Western Canada
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
cgooyers@30fe.com
Thursday, October 15th – 1:00pm EST
What Would a ‘Normal’ Driver Do? Human Factors in Collisions and Municipal Liability Assessments
Thursday, October 22nd – 1:00pm EST
Latest Technologies Used to Investigate Heavy Truck Collisions
Thursday, October 29th – 1:00pm EST
Post-loss Remediation – Technical Pitfalls Leading to Cost Escalation
Thursday, November 5th – 1:00pm EST
Assessments of Restraint Use and Effectiveness during Motor Vehicle Collisions
Thursday, November 12th – 1:00pm EST
New Technologies for Assessing Vehicle Collision Claims
Thursday, November 19th – 1:00pm EST
Equipment Failures: Fire, Breakdown, Failure
Thursday, November 26th – 1:00pm EST
Assessments of Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Collisions
Thursday, January 14th — 1:00pm EST
Product Liability Investigations: How Everyday Objects Can Cause Big Problems
Thursday, January 21st – 1:00pm EST
Sustainable Safety Principles, and Design Strategies in an Era of Innovative Mobility Planning
Thursday, January 28th – 1:00pm EST
Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Systems Failures
Thursday, February 4th – 1:00pm EST
Innovative Approaches in Forensic Geotechnical Investigations
Thursday, February 11th – 1:00pm EST
Renewable Electrical Failures – Prevention, Response and Safety
What Would a ‘Normal’ Driver Do? Human Factors in Collisions and Municipal Liability Assessments
Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Adam Campbell, B.Kin., Ph. D.
Synopsis: In many collision assessments, focusing only on the vehicle often falls short of understanding the complete liability landscape. Join Adam Campbell, B.Kin., Ph.D., as he uncovers the many novel ways that human factors assessments are uniquely useful to determining if drivers behaved normally, whether they should have avoided the collision, and whether roadway design contributed to various types of collision situations.
Latest Technologies Used to Investigate Heavy Truck Collisions
Date & Time: Thursday, October 22nd – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Djordje Miholjcic, B.A.Sc., P.Eng.
Synopsis: This presentation will explore the various types of technologies heavy trucks are equipped with, including event data recorders, dashcams, and fleet tracking technology. Djordje Miholjcic, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., will discuss the benefits and pitfalls of these emerging technologies when used in collision reconstruction.
Post-loss Remediation – Technical Pitfalls Leading to Cost Escalation
Date & Time: Thursday, October 29th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Claire Miller, B.E.SC., P.Eng., Deepak Bhathal, B.A., CRSP, Jeff Reitsma, MBA, PMP, P.Eng.
Synopsis: This will be a multi-disciplinary presentation focusing on common technical issues that lead to cost-escalation on remediation projects. A consideration of 30 Forensic Engineering’s experience with ‘how to / how not to’ manage a loss event and remediation in an insurance context. Topics will include life safety, code upgrades, building permits, temporary building envelopes, designated substances and impact mapping, and construction administration and controls. This presentation will appeal to insurers, adjusters, and remedial contractors as well as lawyers engaged in cost disputes associated with insurance projects.
Assessments of Restraint Use and Effectiveness during Motor Vehicle Collisions
Date & Time: Thursday, November 5th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Mark Paquette, B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng.
Synopsis: As vehicle technology and computerization continues to advance the capabilities of modern passenger cars on the roadway, the need and ability to capture and decode the data measured by dozens of sensors is becoming more important. In particular, when assessing motor vehicle collision claims, the historical data recorded by several different computer systems in modern passenger cars today can shed light on the vehicle’s motion, the driver’s behaviour, and in some cases even provide photographic documentation of the events as they happen. Join collision reconstructionists Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., M.B.A., P.Eng., and Harrison Griffiths, B.Sc.E., P.Eng., for a discussion on new technologies that add to the growing list of electronic data that can be obtained and used to help assess your claims. These include imaging data from now-common Event Data Recorders, infotainment systems using the Berla iVe system, and more recently the Toyota-specific Vehicle Control History.
New Technologies for Assessing Vehicle Collision Claims
Date & Time: Thursday, November 12th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng., Harrison Griffiths, B.Sc.E, P.Eng.
Synopsis: With increasing pressure to expedite projects or reduce cost, insufficient expertise or field data has become a more prevalent issue leading to failure or damage of structures and foundations. As forensic engineers, we have attested how buildings, bridges, or other structures have failed due to a lack of subsurface investigation or soil-structure interaction analysis.
Equipment Failures: Fire, Breakdown, Failure
Date & Time: Thursday, November 19th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Robert Sparling, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.
Synopsis: There are many types of industrial equipment and losses associated with this equipment can vary widely. Losses range from fires which spread to the entire facility to, water leaks, to mechanical failures that render the equipment in operative. In this presentation we will present case studies on a variety of industrial equipment, including presses, compressors, industrial diesel engines, hydro-electric turbines, gas turbines, and furnaces.
Product Liability Investigations: How Everyday Objects Can Cause Big Problems
Date & Time: Thursday, January 14th — 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Ben Desclouds, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng., Olivia Yalnizyan, M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc.
Synopsis:
Join Ben Desclouds and Olivia Yalnizyan for an informative session on product liability and the investigation path for determining causation of various types of unique failures. We will be discussing how failures in the everyday materials and mechanical system in our lives can cause significant property damage and personal injury. We will also be discussing how the increasing interconnectedness of mechanical systems and technology is creating new types of failures and risks.
Throughout the presentation we will be providing case examples touching on a variety of topics such as:
• Pool equipment
• Glass failures (windows and beer bottles)
• Gym equipment
• Doors and chairs
• Water leak detection devices
• Sprinkler systems and CPVC piping
And more!
Sustainable Safety Principles, and Design Strategies in an Era of Innovative Mobility Planning
Date & Time: Thursday, January 21st – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE
Synopsis: Join Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, for a discussion on current and emerging future mobility, and safety and liability management issues on highways, city streets, rail corridors and private property. Vision zero development and its core principles will be addressed to better understand common traffic safety issues, including general road maintenance, winter maintenance, and typical road operations. Furthermore, the presentation will address safety concerns related to new mobility such as rideshare, bikeshare, scooter share and other shared mobility modes. We will also discuss highway safety, including engineering route permit procedures, rail safety and urban planning issues, and emerging autonomous vehicle safety.
Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Systems Failures
Date & Time: Thursday, January 28th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Robert Sparling, B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.
Synopsis: Sprinkler systems and fire alarm systems are intended to prevent damage when fire events occur. Unfortunately, these systems often fail, and releasing volumes of water that cause large losses. Often during these losses, fire alarm systems do not perform as intended and fail to warn building operators of the water release event. In this presentation, we will discuss various types of sprinkler systems, the important components of these systems, and the ways in which failures commonly occur. We will also address how fire alarm systems interconnect to sprinkle systems and what information can be downloaded from these systems to aid in sprinkler investigations. In addition to discussing how failures occur and the methodologies of sprinkler/fire alarm system investigation, we will also discuss the requirements for system installation, maintenance, and testing.
Innovative Approaches in Forensic Geotechnical Investigations
Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Vito Schifano, Ph.D., P.E., C.Eng., Xiangyu Li, B.Eng., M.Sc., P.Eng.
Synopsis: The discipline of Geotechnical Engineering has expanded rapidly in the past years to include a wide variety of applications to infrastructure, buildings, mining and environmental sectors. This presentation illustrates novel approaches and methods of forensic geotechnical engineering origin and cause investigations, technical assessment related to repair/remediation strategies and construction risk assessment, monitoring and mitigation.
After an initial introduction on general concepts of forensic geotechnical engineering and geotechnical failures, the presentation will focus on innovative approaches and technologies in forensic investigations. Eventually, a number of real case histories will be discussed.
This webinar will facilitate the following learning outcomes to insurance adjusters and lawyers that provide services involving property losses:
• Understand the types of properties and losses that will require geotechnical expertise to perform adequate forensic engineering investigations.
• Understand the latest methodologies to investigate structural failures due to geotechnical causes.
• Innovative methods and technologies to optimize the effectiveness of geotechnical investigations.
Renewable Electrical Failures – Prevention, Response and Safety
Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th – 1:00pm EST
Speakers: Daniel Pelkman, RSE, RME, CCEI, C.Tech, NABCEP, CFEI, Rashmiya Raviraj, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng., Grant Elligsen, P.Eng, CRSP, LEED-AP O&M, C-NRPP
Synopsis: This will be a combination health & safety and electrical presentation, speaking to the nature roof-top solar installations and electrical systems in general being a bit ‘out of site, out of mind’. The presentation will be of interest to insurers and property managers, and speak to 30FE’s experiences in common electrical equipment failures and hazards, how those can contribute to secondary property damage, health and safety risks for maintenance/inspection staff, and suggestions for risk management.
