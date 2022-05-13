Fourth Annual
Atlantic Symposium 2022
This is a hybrid event, available both In-Person or Virtually.
Join us after Symposium for the return of our annual.Spring Networking Fling!
Date: May 26, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ADT
AGENDA:
08:30 – 09:00 a.m. Registration
09:00 – 09:15 a.m. Welcome Message
09:15 – 10:30 a.m. Lessons Learned: Risk Management as a Service
1 Continuing Education (CE) Credit available for Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
The insurance industry knows and understands risk unlike any other. Over the past 15-20 years, the industry transitioned from traditional risk management to enterprise risk management, and this new, holistic approach has helped redefine the notion of risk itself. On the heels of our new research report, Managing Risk: Implications for the Insurance Industry in Canada, this session will explore how the industry’s success in managing its own risks presents opportunities to develop new services and help customers manage their risks.
Moderator: Paul Kovacs
Senior Researcher, Insurance Institute of Canada
Founder and Executive Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction
Panelists:
– Tracy Forest, CIP, AVP Head of Commercial Underwriting, Aviva Canada
– Bradley Wilcott, MBA, CPA, CMA, CBV, CFF, Senior Manager/Vice President, Matson Driscoll & Damico Ltd.
10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Nutrition Break
10:45 – 12:00 p.m. Defending your data fortress: Cyber threats and protection in Atlantic Canada
1 Continuing Education (CE) Credit available for Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
How do you manage and mitigate risk that is actively being changed and increased by threat actors? The cyber insurance space has never been busier – this session will explore this question and look at how the industry is responding as this emerging risk develops. We’ll look at the cyber security legal landscape in addition to discussing how this affects us in Atlantic Canada.
Moderator: Wayne Francis
Lawyer, Ritch Williams & Richards
Panelists:
– Ady Sharma, Vice President, National Cyber Sales Operations & Ontario BD Leader, Aon | Cyber Solutions
– Rodney Hanks, Business Solutions / Interim Service Manager, Digital nGenuity
12:00 – 01:00 p.m. Lunch Break
01:00 – 02:15 p.m. Recruitment and Retention in 2022
This panel will discuss the current challenges facing recruitment and retention in the P and C industry, discuss recent trends in talent management and solutions organizations are implementing.
Moderator: Carolyn Seward
Career Connections Manager, Insurance Institute of Canada
Panelists:
– Jennifer Power, Vice President, Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company
– Sonya Merrick, CPHR, Human Resources Manager, Intact Insurance
02:15 – 02:30 p.m. Nutrition Break
02:30 – 03:45 p.m. Climate & Emerging Issues in the P&C Industry
1 Continuing Education (CE) Credit available for Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
Join us for a presentation and fireside chat discussing the flood program and national adaptation strategy, earthquakes and the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s work on sustainable finance. Among other topics, we’ll also talk auto with an overview on provincial issues and developments in addition to inflationary pressures on Public Passenger Vehicle insurance.
Speaker: Celyeste Power
Chief Strategy Officer, Insurance Bureau of Canada
Speaker: Paul Kovacs
Senior Researcher, Insurance Institute of Canada
Founder and Executive Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction
03:45 – 04:00 p.m. Wrap-up & Door Prizes
PRICES BELOW ARE BEFORE TAX.
General Registration $169.00
Corporate / Group Rate $134.00
Groups of 5 or more qualify for a discounted rate of $134.00. Groups must be booked & invoiced/paid together to qualify for discount.
To register a group, please contact Jessica Hutchings at jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca