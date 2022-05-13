by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

May 26, 2022



Fourth Annual

Atlantic Symposium 2022

This is a hybrid event, available both In-Person or Virtually.

OUR PRESENTING SPONSORS:

Stewart McKelvey | AON | Crawford

Join us after Symposium for the return of our annual.Spring Networking Fling!

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ADT

AGENDA:

08:30 – 09:00 a.m. Registration

09:00 – 09:15 a.m. Welcome Message

09:15 – 10:30 a.m. Lessons Learned: Risk Management as a Service

1 Continuing Education (CE) Credit available for Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The insurance industry knows and understands risk unlike any other. Over the past 15-20 years, the industry transitioned from traditional risk management to enterprise risk management, and this new, holistic approach has helped redefine the notion of risk itself. On the heels of our new research report, Managing Risk: Implications for the Insurance Industry in Canada, this session will explore how the industry’s success in managing its own risks presents opportunities to develop new services and help customers manage their risks.

Moderator: Paul Kovacs

Senior Researcher, Insurance Institute of Canada

Founder and Executive Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Panelists:

– Tracy Forest, CIP, AVP Head of Commercial Underwriting, Aviva Canada

– Bradley Wilcott, MBA, CPA, CMA, CBV, CFF, Senior Manager/Vice President, Matson Driscoll & Damico Ltd.

10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Nutrition Break

Sponsored by Intrepid Investigations

10:45 – 12:00 p.m. Defending your data fortress: Cyber threats and protection in Atlantic Canada

1 Continuing Education (CE) Credit available for Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

How do you manage and mitigate risk that is actively being changed and increased by threat actors? The cyber insurance space has never been busier – this session will explore this question and look at how the industry is responding as this emerging risk develops. We’ll look at the cyber security legal landscape in addition to discussing how this affects us in Atlantic Canada.



Moderator: Wayne Francis

Lawyer, Ritch Williams & Richards

Panelists:

– Ady Sharma, Vice President, National Cyber Sales Operations & Ontario BD Leader, Aon | Cyber Solutions

– Rodney Hanks, Business Solutions / Interim Service Manager, Digital nGenuity

12:00 – 01:00 p.m. Lunch Break

Sponsored by Origin & Cause

01:00 – 02:15 p.m. Recruitment and Retention in 2022

This panel will discuss the current challenges facing recruitment and retention in the P and C industry, discuss recent trends in talent management and solutions organizations are implementing.



Moderator: Carolyn Seward

Career Connections Manager, Insurance Institute of Canada

Panelists:

– Jennifer Power, Vice President, Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company

– Sonya Merrick, CPHR, Human Resources Manager, Intact Insurance

02:15 – 02:30 p.m. Nutrition Break

Sponsored by Pembridge Insurance

02:30 – 03:45 p.m. Climate & Emerging Issues in the P&C Industry

1 Continuing Education (CE) Credit available for Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Join us for a presentation and fireside chat discussing the flood program and national adaptation strategy, earthquakes and the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s work on sustainable finance. Among other topics, we’ll also talk auto with an overview on provincial issues and developments in addition to inflationary pressures on Public Passenger Vehicle insurance.

Speaker: Celyeste Power

Chief Strategy Officer, Insurance Bureau of Canada

Speaker: Paul Kovacs

Senior Researcher, Insurance Institute of Canada

Founder and Executive Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

03:45 – 04:00 p.m. Wrap-up & Door Prizes

Sponsored by Huestis Insurance Group

Feature Session Sponsors:

Opta Information Intelligence

Ritch Williams & Richards

ServiceMaster Restore of Canada

Welcome Desk Sponsor:

MAMIC – Maritime Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Reception Sponsor:

Huestis Insurance Group

Lunch Sponsor:

Origin and Cause

Break Sponsors:

Intrepid Investigations | Pembridge Insurance Company

A/V Sponsor:

McInnes Cooper

Event Sponsors:

Asurion Canada | Aviva Canada | Contrast Engineering Limited | The Co-Operators

Economical Insurance | HRYCAY Consulting Engineers Inc. | HSB Canada | Portage Mutual Insurance

Sedgwick | Strum Consulting |.Travelers | The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

PRICES BELOW ARE BEFORE TAX.

General Registration $169.00

Corporate / Group Rate $134.00

Groups of 5 or more qualify for a discounted rate of $134.00. Groups must be booked & invoiced/paid together to qualify for discount.

To register a group, please contact Jessica Hutchings at jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca

