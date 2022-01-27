by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

March 30, 2022



This webinar will explore the revolutionary field of driverless cars from the crash reconstructionist’s perspective. Topics covered will include a brief overview of the safety concerns leading to driverless cars followed by the evolution of collision mitigation systems, how driverless cars operate, and how semi- to fully autonomous vehicles will affect the analysis of claims today and into the future (including going through examples of driverless vehicles that avoided and did not avoid a collision). This technology will inevitably change the insurance industry, so what are the trends that we are seeing (or expect to see) and how can we evolve in order to address these changes. We will also explore various topics within this field that are still in the works and being debated, such as cyber security issues, exposure to other parties/insurers, ethical issues and more.

Webinar Objectives

Learn how driverless technology works and the reason it’s being implements

Learn how autonomous vehicles will affect and change various aspects of the insurance industry and how should we evolve in order to address these coming changes

Webinar Presenter

Sami Shaker graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours Physics co-op) from McMaster University and has versatile industrial experience in nuclear energy, radiation health and safety, and has recently been conducting medical research in the field of rheumatology. Mr. Shaker has been able to use these past experiences and apply much of what he has learned to his current work. He has conducted damage consistency analysis, vehicle examinations (including black box data imaging and analysis), accident site survey as well as accident reconstruction including determining speed calculations/estimates, collision severity, computer simulations, vehicle and occupant kinematics, injury biomechanics, and slip, trip and fall investigations. Sami’s personal interests include live jazz and classical music, trying new restaurants with his wife, and playing video games with his daughter.

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Atlantic

Continuing Education



1 CE Credit available for the following provinces:

British Columbia

Manitoba (#38569)

Saskatchewan

Please be aware that tardy log-in or early log-out to/from the webinar will preclude IINS from issuing a CE certificate for this education session.

Visit event's website