Beyond The Spreadsheet: A Virtual Tech Day to Understand RMIS Solutions and Enhance Risk Management

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

11:00 am – 4:00 pm EDT

RIMS Member FREE | Non-member $50

Is your organization looking for an automated system or risk management information system (RMIS) to assist you in managing your risk and insurance needs? Are you looking to replace spreadsheet tracking with consolidated data that will provide you with advanced dashboard system for quick visualization and reporting? Do you know what types of systems are available in the marketplace?

To help you select the right RMIS platform for your business needs, ORIMS and RIMS proudly present a Virtual Tech Day on August 24. Five leading Canada-based RMIS service providers will demonstrate their platforms and answer your questions through the day. This event will provide a preview of RMIS services available in the marketplace ahead of the RIMS Canada Conference 2022, where the vendors will also be onsite to provide further information on their services.

