Blue Goose Ontario Pond’s Annual Holiday Galabration

by Blue Goose Ontario Pond

November 30, 2021

Cibo Wine Bar 133 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, M5R 1C4

Ganders and friends,

It’s been a long time since we’ve had the opportunity to see each other. Well, Blue Goose Ontario’s Annual Holiday Galabration is just around the corner. Due to social distancing, do not wait, get your tickets through Eventbrite.

We are proud to support our industry’s fierce warriors in the fight against Cancer, WICC, Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade.

We ask that you be generous and stand-out in the crowd by sponsoring and/or donating an interesting item to auction off and serve the cause. We appreciate it, WICC appreciates it and everyone who is fighting this horrendous disease needs it. We think about research, survivors and of course, those that fight right now. It’s the perfect way to showcase you company and your brand.

Lets all get together, share stories and have the finest fare in Yorkville.

On behalf of Blue Goose Ontario and WICC, we look forward to getting together. Face to Face.

See you there!

Blue Goose Ontario

Tickets & Sponsorship:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/blue-goose-ontarios-annual-holiday-galabration-2021-tickets-201705435387

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/blue-goose-ontario-holiday-galabration-2021-sponsorship-opportunities-tickets-93850327857

*if paying by cheque (cheqs must be received before event), please make payable to Blue Goose and send to Jonathan Fischtein at

750 Bay Street, Suite 2209 Toronto ON, M5G

Proof of vaccination required