Blue Goose Ontario’s Scotch Nosing 2020

by Blue Goose Ontario Pond

April 01, 2020

Ritz-Carlton - Grand Ballroom, 181 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G7

Join us at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto for this unique experience while learning about the age-old art of tasting and pairing a variety of scotches. Lead by a renowned Scotch Master, you will be taken on a historic and fun journey into the world of this timeless art.

Cocktails start at 5:30pm followed by an outstanding dining experience.

Proceeds from the event are going to WICC Ontario, Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade.

We rely solely on corporate and private sponsorship and donations to raise money to be part of a solution.

Sponsorship is the best way to show an industry that yours is a company that fights back. This is a perfect event for new companies to expose your brand to key industry players.

AUCTION ITEMS ARE NEEDED to help further and support a cause that affects all of us.

Taute Faire!

Blue Goose Ontario

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/blue-goose-ontario-scotch-nosing-2020-tickets-93845216569

Sponsorship: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/blue-goose-ontario-scotch-nosing-2020-sponsorship-opportunities-tickets-93855053993

