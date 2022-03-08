Bolster Your Commercial Renewal Processes

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

April 28, 2022



Renewal time is the perfect opportunity to cement your client relationships. If your commercial renewal processes are created around the underwriter’s requirements instead of around your clients’ need for risk management advice, it’s time to shake things up!

Following this interactive webinar participants will be able to:

– Define the stakeholders in the renewal process

– Understand the expectations of all stakeholders

– Describe the criteria for successful renewals

– Evaluate the information required to effectively renew each commercial policy

– Discuss re-marketing of renewals and the associated errors and omissions concerns

– Identify the optimal time to perform the renewal review

– Demonstrate the use of a work back schedule to improve renewal processes

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

– Commercial-lines Sales & Service Insurance Agents

– Commercial-lines Brokers

– In-house commercial marketers

PRESENTED BY: Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP of Effective Training & Communications Plus

Jo Anne Mitchell is the owner of Effective Training & Communications Plus. She is a member of The Chartered Insurance Professionals Society with over 30 years of insurance industry experience.



Jo Anne has held positions in Underwriting and Marketing with two major insurers with responsibility for numerous projects including developing and implementing front-line underwriting skills training programs for brokers and company underwriting staff.

A seasoned seminar leader, Jo Anne has provided classroom seminars and webinars for over 10,000 insurance professionals across Canada. She has spoken at insurance conventions in Ontario and Alberta and contributes articles to the BC and Alberta Broker Magazines. Jo Anne recently co-authored the re-write of the basic broker licensing course text “Becoming an Insurance Broker” for The Insurance Broker Association of Ontario.

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Atlantic

Institute Member: $60.00 + tax

Non-Member: $70.00 + tax

CONTINUING EDUCATION (CE) CREDITS:

2 CE Credits available for the following provinces

British Columbia

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

GROUP RATE:

10% reduction on each registration fee for groups of 6 or more, based on membership status. If you want to register a group, please contact Jessica Hutchings at jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca

